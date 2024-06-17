SUBSCRIBE
Horizon Therapeutics

NEWS
Horizon Therapeutics was acquired by Amgen in 2023.
Business
Amgen Lays Off 350 Employees Following $27.8B Horizon Acquisition
In its most recent round of layoffs this year, the California-based biopharma company is letting go of 350 former Horizon Therapeutics staff whose roles overlap with existing positions at Amgen.
October 25, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Amgen Completes $27.8B Horizon Acquisition Following FTC Challenge
After finally getting the green light from the Federal Trade Commission last month, Amgen has completed the buyout and expects to provide updated fiscal year 2023 guidance during its third-quarter earnings call.
October 6, 2023
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Policy
Amgen-Horizon Merger Clearance a Setback to FTC’s Antitrust Enforcement Plans
The consent agreement struck between the FTC and Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics could have significant implications for ongoing and future M&A challenges, experts told BioSpace.
September 19, 2023
5 min read
Katherine Oluwadarasimi Olowookere
Business
Week in Review: Amgen-Horizon Deal Moves Forward, First 10 Drugs for IRA Price Negotiation, Layoffs and More
$27.8B Amgen-Horizon deal gets FTC clearance with restrictions; the White House names first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations; Sage Therapeutics axes 40% of staff.
September 1, 2023
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Policy
FTC Agreement Clears Amgen to Proceed with $27.8B Horizon Deal
Under a consent order agreement announced Friday, Amgen is prohibited from bundling any of its products with Horizon’s Tepezza or Krystexxa, allaying the FTC’s primary concerns.
September 1, 2023
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
Policy
FTC Temporarily Withdraws Challenge to $27.8B Amgen-Horizon Deal
Following a countersuit by Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics, the Federal Trade Commission has temporarily suspended its challenge to the multi-billion dollar merger between the two companies.
August 28, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
Week in Review: FTC Gets Tougher on Mergers, AAIC Data Dump, and J&J’s Q2 Beat
The Federal Trade Commission released new draft guidelines for assessing mergers, while an Alzheimer’s conference yielded promising data and J&J kicked off Q2 earnings season with a sound beat.
July 21, 2023
2 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Policy
FTC, Amgen Break Off Settlement Talks Over Horizon Deal
The Federal Trade Commission and the company had been in settlement discussions, but those talks have ended as the agency’s antitrust lawsuit seeks to block the Horizon Therapeutics sale.
July 20, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Amgen, Horizon Hit Back at FTC Lawsuit Seeking to Block Merger
The companies have filed their own suit against the Federal Trade Commission, claiming the FTC’s attempt to legally block their $28 billion merger is unconstitutional.
July 5, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Health Canada Approves UPLIZNA (inebilizumab for injection) for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD)
January 16, 2024
7 min read
Deals
AMGEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC
October 6, 2023
14 min read
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon) Data in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) to be presented at ECTRIMS 2023
October 2, 2023
7 min read
New Analysis Highlights Importance of Adhering to Uninterrupted Full Course of Treatment with TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) to Support Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Patient Outcomes
September 29, 2023
9 min read
Business
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 List of Best Companies to Work For in the Health Care Industry
September 26, 2023
2 min read
Business
Horizon Therapeutics plc Ranks Number One on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Biopharma 2023 List
September 19, 2023
3 min read
Business
Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of Bempikibart (formerly ADX-914) for Severe Alopecia Areata
September 13, 2023
7 min read
Job Trends
AMGEN AND HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC RESOLVE FTC LAWSUIT, CLEARING PATH TO CLOSE ACQUISITION
September 1, 2023
14 min read
Horizon Therapeutics plc Ranks First in Overall Corporate Reputation by Rare Disease Patient Advocacy Groups
August 23, 2023
4 min read
Business
Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
August 8, 2023
32 min read
