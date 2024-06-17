Horizon Therapeutics
NEWS
Horizon Therapeutics was acquired by Amgen in 2023.
In its most recent round of layoffs this year, the California-based biopharma company is letting go of 350 former Horizon Therapeutics staff whose roles overlap with existing positions at Amgen.
After finally getting the green light from the Federal Trade Commission last month, Amgen has completed the buyout and expects to provide updated fiscal year 2023 guidance during its third-quarter earnings call.
The consent agreement struck between the FTC and Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics could have significant implications for ongoing and future M&A challenges, experts told BioSpace.
Week in Review: Amgen-Horizon Deal Moves Forward, First 10 Drugs for IRA Price Negotiation, Layoffs and More
$27.8B Amgen-Horizon deal gets FTC clearance with restrictions; the White House names first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations; Sage Therapeutics axes 40% of staff.
Under a consent order agreement announced Friday, Amgen is prohibited from bundling any of its products with Horizon’s Tepezza or Krystexxa, allaying the FTC’s primary concerns.
Following a countersuit by Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics, the Federal Trade Commission has temporarily suspended its challenge to the multi-billion dollar merger between the two companies.
The Federal Trade Commission released new draft guidelines for assessing mergers, while an Alzheimer’s conference yielded promising data and J&J kicked off Q2 earnings season with a sound beat.
The Federal Trade Commission and the company had been in settlement discussions, but those talks have ended as the agency’s antitrust lawsuit seeks to block the Horizon Therapeutics sale.
The companies have filed their own suit against the Federal Trade Commission, claiming the FTC’s attempt to legally block their $28 billion merger is unconstitutional.
IN THE PRESS