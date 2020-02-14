BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 14

Enterprise Therapeutics – David Morris was named chief medical officer of U.K.-based Enterprise Therapeutics, a company focused on developing novel therapies for respiratory disease. Morris joins Enterprise from the Novartis Venture Fund, an investor in Enterprise, where he is currently a managing director, and where he will maintain an appointment as an operating partner. Prior to his career in venture capital Morris held various leadership roles in the Novartis Pharmaceuticals development organization, including Development Franchise Head of Respiratory, Development Franchise Head of Primary Care, and Global Head of Clinical Operations, Analytics and Regions,. In addition, he has also held director level roles in respiratory discovery research and translational medicine at Roche.

Lyndra Therapeutics – Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics named Richard Scanton as its CMO. Scranton joins Lyndra from Pacira Pharmaceuticals, where he served as CMO. During his tenure at Pacira, Scranton successfully redesigned the company’s clinical trials process and oversaw clinical research and development, leading to the acceleration of several pipeline candidates as well as approval of expanded indications for Pacira’s lead product.

ArTara Therapeutics – Blaine Davis was named chief financial officer of New York-based ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. Davis most recently served as vice president, head of investor relations and corporate communications at Insmed. Before that, Davis held multiple executive leadership positions at Endo International, including senior vice president and general manager, specialty pharmaceuticals; president of Endo Ventures; and senior vice president, investor relations and corporate communications. Prior to Endo, Davis held positions in corporate and business development and investor relations at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Vivex Biologics – Chad Kolean was named CFO of Vivex Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company. Prior to joining Vivex, Kolean served as CFO and treasurer for Titan Spine, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and distributor of surface-enhanced spinal implants, and was integral to the process that resulted in the acquisition of Titan by Medtronic. Kolean previously served as CFO and treasurer for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Kolean also served as CFO and treasurer for Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kolean held leadership positions of increasing responsibility for a number of other companies both within the healthcare space and beyond, including Tomotherapy, Inc., Metavante Corporation, Snap-On, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Kaydon Corporation and Arthur Andersen, LLP.

Sofinnova Partners – France’s Sofinnova Partners, a European life sciences venture capital firm appointed Robert Carroll as partner and head of Investor Relations. He will lead the firm’s fundraising and investor relations team and brings a dedicated focus to supporting and growing Sofinnova Partners’ investor base. Prior to joining Sofinnova Partners, he helped establish and co-lead PwC’s Global Fundraising Advisory Platform. Previously, Carroll worked at Mercury Capital Advisors, a global private fundraising and investment advisory firm, where he supported the needs of institutional investors and successfully raised capital across the alternative asset spectrum.

Prescient -- Kevin Baruzzi and Arun R. Shrivats were named senior members of Prescient’s advisory business. They join the company’s specialist team focused on helping clients develop and commercialize assets and brands that resonate in the market and differentiate from the competition. Baruzzi joins as the managing director of the company’s newly opened Boston office. He spent the past 10 years at ClearView Healthcare Partners. Shrivats is an associate director based in San Francisco. Prior to joining Prescient, Shrivats was an Engagement Manager at L.E.K. Consulting.

Sophia Genetics – Switzerland-based SOPHIA GENETICS named Philippe Menu as its new CMO. Menu spent the last eight years at McKinsey & Company, where he co-led the McKinsey Cancer Center and served dozens of clients in the biopharma sector.

Amyris, Inc. -- Han Kieftenbeld is joining Amyris, Inc. as CFO effective March 16. Most recently, he served as CFO of Innophos Holdings, Inc. Prior to Innophos, Kieftenbeld held finance and operations roles of increasing reach and impact, including serving as Global Chief Financial Officer of AB Mauri in the UK, Global Chief Procurement Officer of Ingredion Incorporated, and Global Chief Financial Officer of National Starch.

Trevena, Inc. – Scott Applebaum was named chief legal and compliance officer and head of regulatory affairs at CNS-focused Trevena, Inc. Applebaum joins Trevena from privately-held Context Therapeutics where he served as president. He began his biopharmaceutical career over two decades ago at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he served in various legal and compliance roles. He subsequently joined Shire Pharmaceuticals where he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility. He also held leadership roles at Medgenics and Vitae Pharmaceuticals.

George Clinical – Australia-based George Clinical named James Cheong as its new chief executive officer. Cheong was hired as chief operating officer at the beginning of 2019 and has overseen substantial growth of the business, leadership team and international footprint. Cheong succeeds Glenn Kerkhof who will remain with the organization as executive chairman of the board of directors. Prior to George Clinical, Cheong served as head of Clinical Operations of the Chinese market for Boehringer Ingelheim. Before Boehringer Ingelheim, Cheong was head of clinical development at EPS International in Asia Pacific and has also held various Asian leadership roles for major global CROs.

Anika Therapeutics – Cheryl Blanchard, a member of the company’s board of directors, has been named interim CEO of Bedford, Mass.-based Anika Therapeutics. She assumed the role following the death of CEO Joseph Darling. The company is conducting a search for a new CEO. Blanchard joined the board of directors of Anika Therapeutics in August 2018. She served as president and CEO of Microchips Biotech, Inc. From 2000 to 2012, she served in various officer positions of Zimmer, Inc., now Zimmer Biomet. Prior to joining Zimmer, Blanchard built and led the medical device practice at Southwest Research Institute.

Aprea – Boston’s Aprea Therapeutics named Gregory S. Wessels to the newly created position of vice president, Commercial. Wessels brings to Aprea more than 2o years of experience in sales, marketing and commercialization strategy, most recently having served as executive director of U.S. marketing for Lymphoma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia at Bristol-Myers Squibb. He spent 11 years at Celgene until that company was folded into BMS. Prior to that, he spent 11 years with Sanofi US in sales, marketing and business planning roles.