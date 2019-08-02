BioSpace Movers and Shakers, August 2

BioKansas: This week, BioKansas announced the appointment of Sonia Hall as the new president and chief executive officer of the company. Before heading BioKansas, Hall was at the Genetics Society of America. She earned her PhD at the University of Kansas and was a post-doctoral fellow at University of Massachusetts Medical School’s Center for Biomedical Career Development.

G1 Therapeutics: G1 Therapeutics, based in North Carolina, has appointed Mark Avagliano as the company’s chief business officer. Avagliano previously served as Vice President of Corporate Development at Pfizer for 15 years. In his new role, he will lead the G1’s global partnering and corporate development strategy and execution.

Verastem Oncology: Massachusetts-based Verastem, Inc. has appointed a member of their Board of Directors, Brian Stuglik, as the company’s new chief executive officer. Stuglik has lots of experience in the pharma industry. He spent many years at Eli Lilly before moving into a position at Verastem earlier this year. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Arvinas: Earlier this week, Connecticut-based Arvinas, Inc. announced that Ronald Peck will serve as the company’s chief medical officer. Peck was previously serving as Senior Vice President of Clinical Research at Tesaro. Peck received his M.D. from Thomas Jefferson University Medical College and completed a fellowship and residency at Georgetown University.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals: Sally Pera is joining Vivera Pharmaceuticals’ advisory board. Pera currently serves as a board member for many companies including Sybil Systems and Phylos. She has extensive experience at the helm of companies as well. She has previously served as chief executive officer for the Association for Corporate Growth Silicon Valley, PeraConnect and Direct Mail Marketing Company.

Turning Point Therapeutics: San Diego-based Turning Point Therapeutics has named Yi Larson as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Larson will begin the role on August 26. Larson currently serves as a managing director at Goldman Sachs, where she worked for more than 12 years.

Unum Therapeutics: Massachusetts-based Unum Therapeutics has appointed two new people to its Board of Directors. Joining the board will be Arlene Morris and Matthew Ros. Morris is currently chief executive officer of Willow Advisors. She also serves on other various boards.

Ros is the chief strategy and business officer at Epizyme, Inc. He has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry.