Roche, Shire Patent Fight Escalates Over Haemophilia Drug

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche’s patent dispute with London-listed Shire over the Swiss drugmaker’s new haemophilia drug Hemlibra has escalated, with Shire filing a new motion in a U.S. court that Roche says aims to stop some patients from getting its medicine.

Shire’s motion for a preliminary injunction is part of an ongoing case in which it contends Roche infringed on a key patent to develop Hemlibra, approved in November by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.