Outgoing Novartis CEO Hunts for His Next Big Challenge
Published: Jan 25, 2018
Joseph Jimenez retires at the end of the month after eight years in the top job at Novartis, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Under his leadership the company sold off its vaccine division and shifted its focus to developing generic drugs as well as products for treating retinal diseases, glaucoma and dry eye, among other conditions. But his tenure will be remembered largely for putting gene therapies on the map.