North Carolina Sues Insys Accused of Bribing Doctors to Prescribe Powerful Opioid Spray
Published: Dec 22, 2017
North Carolina sued Insys on Thursday, accusing the pharmaceutical company of illegally pushing a powerful fentanyl-based cancer pain medicine called Subsys to boost profits amid the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit announced by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein comes amid a federal investigation that has led to charges against several former executives accused of engaging in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys.