Bay Area Biotech Perlara's Rare Strategy for Getting Ahead: Telling the Truth





First-time entrepreneur Ethan Perlstein has a unique strategy to get ahead: Telling the truth.

"To beat me, any potential rivals would have to out-transparency me," said Perlstein, in an interview with CNBC. "And that's anathema to the status quo."



Perlstein's approach with his start-up, Perlara, which is working with families to find cures for rare diseases, is radically different from how most start-ups operate.