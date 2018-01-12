Athenex Moves Forward With $205M New York Plant

On Dec. 29, 2017, Athenex, a biopharmaceutical company, entered into an agreement with M+W, a German design, engineering, and construction company, for the design and construction of a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, NY. The cost of the 320,000-ft2 facility is estimated between $205 million and $210 million.

According to a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the cost of the facility will be paid in part by the State of New York.