Filter News

Athenex Moves Forward With $205M New York Plant

Published: Jan 12, 2018

On Dec. 29, 2017, Athenex, a biopharmaceutical company, entered into an agreement with M+W, a German design, engineering, and construction company, for the design and construction of a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, NY. The cost of the 320,000-ft2 facility is estimated between $205 million and $210 million.

According to a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the cost of the facility will be paid in part by the State of New York.

Related links

Back to news