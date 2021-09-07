Collab Worth Up to $3 Billion for Off-the-Shelf T-Cell Cancer Therapies

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics are skyrocketing this morning after the company announced it forged a $300 million agreement to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies for cancer with Genentech. Company stock was up nearly 20% in premarket trading.

The partnership will see the two companies combine their cell therapy expertise to develop off-the-shelf T-cell therapies for up to five different cancer targets. Additionally, the two companies aim to develop a novel allogenic personalized cell therapy platform.

Adaptimmune will be responsible for developing clinical T-cell candidates for the two companies through its induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived allogeneic platform. Once developed, Genentech will be responsible for the input TCRs and subsequent clinical development and commercialization.

James Sabry, global head of Pharma Partnering at Roche, the parent company of Genentech, said they see allogenic cell therapies as a “game-changing approach” for developing personalized therapy platforms based on the needs of individual oncology patients.

“This partnership, which combines Adaptimmune’s allogeneic platform with Genentech’s expertise in developing personalized therapies, complements our other efforts to discover and develop personalized cell therapies. It holds the promise to change how we treat cancer and brings us another step closer to making personalized healthcare a reality,” Sabry stated.

Adaptimmune Chief Executive Officer Adrian Rawcliffe expressed his excitement at the potential impact on cancer treatment from medicines developed through this collaboration. He said the partnership with Genentech strengthens the company’s position as a leader in developing allogeneic cell therapies.

“Through this collaboration, our platform will form the basis of a personalized allogeneic cell therapy vision, where any patient can receive a T-cell product for their cancer; a significant step towards our goal of making cell therapies both curative and mainstream,” he continued.

Under terms of the deal, Adaptimmune will receive $150 million upfront and $150 million over the next five years. Adaptimmune will also receive tiered royalties on net sales in the mid-single to low-double digits. The deal could exceed $3 billion in aggregate value when all regulatory and commercial milestones are factored in.

Also, under terms of the agreement with Genentech, Adaptimmune has the right to opt into a 50/50 profit/cost-share on off-the-shelf products. Adaptimmune will be eligible to share 50% of profits and losses from U.S. sales on any commercialized products if the company opts in. Additionally, it will be eligible to receive regulatory and sales-based milestone payments, as well as royalties on global sales.