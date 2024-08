PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards Gala was held in front of a packed house at the Pointe South Mountain Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Ariz., on December 5, 2006. The event, sponsored by Governor Janet Napolitano and hosted by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Department of Commerce, recognized the technological and business achievements of Arizona’s top companies, organizations and individuals.