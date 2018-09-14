Arix Bioscience appoints Arthur Pappas to the Board of Directors

LONDON, 12 September 2018 -- Arix Bioscience plc (“Arix”) (LSE: ARIX), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today announced that industry veteran Arthur Pappas has been appointed as Non-Executive Director to the Arix Board of Directors. Arix also announces, David U’Prichard is retiring from the Board, effective immediately.

Jonathan Peacock, Executive Chairman of Arix, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Art to the Board of Arix. He brings extensive experience both as a senior executive in the pharmaceutical industry and in building Pappas Capital as a leading life sciences venture capital firm in the United States.

“On behalf of the Arix Board, I would like to thank David for his contributions since joining Arix at its inception. We are grateful for the commitment and support he has shown to the Company over the last three years.”

Arthur Pappas commented: “Arix is committed to building and supporting the development of young companies developing innovative therapies for important unmet medical needs. Since IPO, Arix has grown significantly having built a diverse and innovative portfolio, a unique group of industry and academic partners, and a talented investment team in the UK and US. Arix offers a compelling proposition to investors looking to access innovation in life sciences, and I look forward to supporting the Company’s continued growth and development.”

Arthur Pappas brings over 30 years of experience as a pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry executive, and venture capital investor in life science companies. He is the founder and managing partner of Pappas Capital, a leading US venture firm. Prior to founding Pappas Capital in 1994, Art held senior level leadership positions at several multinational pharmaceutical companies for which he was responsible for the development, licensing and launch of a number of global products. He was an executive member of the board of directors of Glaxo Holdings plc (NYSE: GLX, now GSK), and served as Glaxo’s chief executive responsible for international operations including research, development and manufacturing. Prior to Glaxo, Art was Vice President of Commercial Operations for Abbott International, and he held various executive and general management positions with Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals and the Dow Chemical Company, in the United States and internationally. He previously served as Chairman and founding CEO of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CLCD) (acquired by Eli Lilly in 2017), and on the boards of Afferent Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Merck in 2016), Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX), Quintiles Transnational Corp. (now part of IQVIA) (NYSE: IQV), TYRX (acquired by Medtronic in 2013), Syntonix Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Biogen IDEC in 2007), LEAD Therapeutics (acquired by BioMarin in 2010), CardioDx, and Embrex (NASDAQ: EMBX) (acquired by Pfizer in 2006). He also served as a board observer for Plexxikon, which was sold to Daiichi Sankyo in 2011.

Art is a member of the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, where he was a past chair, and the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation for Research Development. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of The Wistar Institute (a National Cancer Institute center), the Board of Advisors of the Duke Cancer Institute, and the Advisory Board of the BioExec Institute. He is also a member of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer and BayHelix, an organization of global life science community leaders. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the National Venture Capital Association. Art is a decorated Vietnam veteran, having served as an officer in the US Army 101st Airborne Division and 2nd PSYOP Airborne Group JFK Special Warfare Center.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com