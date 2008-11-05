Applied Energetics, Inc. Announces Exchange Of Common Stock For The Majority Of Its Outstanding Convertible Preferred Stock

TUCSON, Ariz. - November 4, 2008--Applied Energetics, Inc., (Nasdaq: AERG), the Guided EnergyT Company, today announced that on November 3 and November 4, 2008 it had entered into agreements with six stockholders to issue an aggregate of 5,051,000 shares of its common stock in exchange for the return for cancellation of 505,100 of its Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Exchange”). The shares of Common Stock issued in the Exchange were issued pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Act”) provided by Section 3(a)(a) promulgated under the Act. After conversion, the Company had 86,154,499 shares of Common Stock outstanding and 145,572 shares of Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding.

The Series A preferred stock provides for cumulative dividends at 6.5% per annum and has a stated conversion price of $12.00 per share. The Preferred Stock dividends are payable in cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination thereof.

Dana Marshall, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics, commented, " This exchange significantly reduces our company’s outstanding preferred shares, and reduces future dilution or cash drain related to dividend obligations. We believe this transaction to be beneficial to the Company and our common stockholders, while also being fair and reasonable for the participating preferred shareholders.”

Applied Energetics, Inc., based in Tucson Ariz., specializes in development and manufacture of high performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. Applied Energetics pioneered the development of Laser Guided Energy® (LGE®) technology, and related solutions for defense and security applications. For more information about Applied Energetics, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

