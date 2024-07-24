Annovis Bio Secures U.S. Patent for Treatment of Acute Traumatic Brain Injury with Buntanetap

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced today the issuance of a U.S. patent for methods of treating acute traumatic brain injuries (TBI) with its lead drug candidate, buntanetap.

In 2016, the Company filed a patent covering the treatment of various nerve insults, including TBI, stroke, and nerve and spinal cord injuries. While these claims were granted in Europe and worldwide, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) required the claims to be divided into individual patents for each indication. Annovis Bio has now received U.S. Patent No. 12,042,482, which covers methods for treating TBI and preventing nerve cell death with buntanetap.

“We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone for buntanetap,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis. “Nerve cell death is a common underlying factor in many brain conditions, beyond just Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Our preclinical studies in TBI and stroke animal models have demonstrated buntanetap’s efficacy in preventing cell death and loss of function, and it is our duty to explore its potential benefits for victims of brain trauma, a prevalent issue in the U.S.”

This patent significantly strengthens Annovis Bio’s portfolio which includes patents and patent applications covering the use of buntanetap for acute and chronic neurodegenerative diseases as well as mental illnesses. The Company’s commitment to addressing a broad range of neurodegenerative [MM1] disorders highlight its innovative approach to restoring brain function and improving patient outcomes.

About Buntanetap

Buntanetap (formerly known as Posiphen or ANVS401) targets neurodegeneration by inhibiting the formation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP43. This improves synaptic transmission, axonal transport, and reduces neuroinflammation. Dysregulation of these pathways has been shown to cause nerve cell degeneration and ultimately nerve cell death. By targeting these pathways, buntanetap has the potential to reverse neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases, thereby aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company’s clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

