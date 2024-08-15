Annovis Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provided a business update.



“The recent months have been productive for our company,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio. “We’ve completed pivotal Phase 2/3 Alzheimer’s and Phase 3 Parkinson’s studies, both of which revealed very encouraging data for buntanetap. Additionally, we’ve introduced a new crystalline form of buntanetap with improved properties, further strengthening our IP portfolio. These milestones position us strongly as we move closer to providing much-needed treatments to patients.”

Clinical Trial Updates

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

On April 29, 2024, Annovis Bio reported data

The study also indicated a trend toward reduced plasma tau protein levels, consistent with previous findings, suggesting a potential disease-modifying effect of buntanetap.

A follow-up analysis



Bunetanetap was found to be equally safe in both APOE4 carriers and non-carriers, with no instances of Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA) observed.

Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

On July 2, 2024, Annovis Bio announced the Phase 3 PD study data

Buntanetap showed a particularly strong response in individuals diagnosed with PD for more than three years as well as in those with postural instability and gait disorder (PIGD).

Moreover, buntanetap halted cognitive decline in all enrolled patients and improved cognition in those with mild dementia, mirroring the positive results observed in our AD studies.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Annovis Bio received $7.1 million net cash from exercises of Canaccord warrants in July 2024.

Cumulatively to date, Annovis Bio received $7.0 million net cash from ELOC facility announced in April 2024.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $5.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company had 11.7 million shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

After recent warrant exercises and ELOC share placements, as of August 14, 2024, Annovis Bio had cash and cash equivalents of $12.1 million, which we believe is sufficient to support operations through the planned AD and PD FDA meetings in Fall and continuing until the initiation of the two pivotal studies planned.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, were $7.8 million, which included research and development expenses of $5.8 million and general and administrative expenses of $2.0 million. This compares to total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, of $9.8 million, which included research and development expenses of $8.2 million and general and administrative expenses of $1.5 million.

Annovis Bio reported a $0.44 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to a $1.07 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Patents

Team Updates

On July 9, 2024, Annovis Bio announced the expansion

Other Achievements

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

