Anaveon appoints Dieter Weinand as Chair of its Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaveon, a clinical stage, immuno-oncology company, today announced the appointment of Dieter Weinand, former Chair and CEO of Bayer Pharmaceuticals, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Martin Murphy, who served as Chair since 2019, has stepped down from the Board.

“We are pleased to welcome Dieter to Anaveon’s Board. He brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience to Anaveon as we look to advance our lead solid tumor programs through clinical studies and expand our pipeline with novel drug candidates,” said Andreas Katopodis, Chief Executive Officer at Anaveon. “We are greatly indebted to Martin for his contributions and guidance as Chair since the founding of the Company and wish him every success in the future.”

“I am very pleased to become Chair of the Board for Anaveon, a company I believe has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of patients,” said Dieter Weinand. “I look forward to working together with Andreas and the Anaveon team to advance the company through its next stages of growth and to achieve its strategic business and pipeline objectives.”

Dieter Weinand is an experienced business leader in the pharmaceutical industry and is the former Chair and CEO of Bayer Pharmaceuticals. During a career stretching back over 30 years he has held various responsibilities in general management, commercial, operational and strategic leadership roles, leading business operations in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the United States for companies including Bayer, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Sanofi. He has also led the development, launch, and commercialization of products in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular diseases, oncology, dermatology, immunology, and respiratory and inflammatory diseases. He is currently Chair of the Board of Replimune (REPL), Umoja, and Inspirna, and Executive Chair of the Board of Mnemo Therapeutics as well as serving on the Board of Meliora Therapeutics. He earned an M.S. in pharmacology and toxicology from Long Island University, New York, and a B.A. in biology from Concordia College, New York.

About Anaveon:

Anaveon is a biotechnology company located in Basel, Switzerland. Using our immunological knowledge and expertise in protein engineering, we develop medicines to deliver meaningful benefits to cancer patients. Our lead compounds, ANV419 and ANV600, are currently in clinical trials in solid tumors.

Find out more at > anaveon.com