Press Releases

Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

July 30, 2024 
PRINCETON, N.J., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Participants and investors interested in accessing the call by phone will need to register using the online registration form. After registering, all phone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personal PIN to access the event. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Investors: Amicus Therapeutics Andrew Faughnan Vice President, Investor Relations afaughnan@amicusrx.com (609) 662-3809 Media: Amicus Therapeutics Diana Moore Head of Global Corporate Affairs and Communications dmoore@amicusrx.com (609) 662-5079

