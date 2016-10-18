SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) And BioAgilytix Labs Announce Partnership To Develop Custom Cell-Based Assay Solutions To Support Biopharmaceutical R&D

October 18, 2016 | 
3 min read

MANASSAS, Va. and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- ATCC, a global leader in biological materials development, management and standards, and BioAgilytix, a leading provider of contract testing services with a specialization in biologics, today announced a strategic partnership to develop new and custom cell-based assays to accelerate and enhance biopharmaceutical research and development.

Discover more at www.atcc.org (PRNewsFoto/American Type Culture Collection)

The partnership combines ATCC’s deep expertise in developing, authenticating, banking, and provisioning cells with BioAgilytix’s world-class capabilities in the development, validation and execution of cell-based assays. Under the agreement, ATCC will offer tool and reagent development and storage services, including custom-engineered cell lines and primary cells, as a complement to the broad array of assay solutions offered by BioAgilytix. Assays will include those used to establish the potency and stability of therapeutic products and help establish their safety and efficacy profiles.

As part of the relationship, ATCC will take a minority equity stake in BioAgilytix and serve on its commercial advisory board.

“We believe this partnership will offer significant value to the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Raymond H. Cypess, ATCC CEO. “The synergies created by combining our recognized expertise in cell line development, storage, management and distribution with the impressive bioanalytical capabilities of BioAgilytix will help advance the progress of innovative therapies for patients in need around the world.”

As a premier CRO specializing in assay development and validation for biotherapeutics, BioAgilytix has established a worldwide reputation for solving complex large molecule challenges, and currently supports 23 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

“To be the best possible partner for our clients, we constantly seek out new opportunities to deliver even greater value and best-in-class services,” said Jim Datin, BioAgilytix CEO. “ATCC’s 90 years of experience and state-of-the-art biorepository operations are a perfect complement to our capabilities. This new partnership will further our ability to deliver industry-leading cell-based assay solutions for drug potency, stability testing and other applications to our clients.”

About ATCC
ATCC is a leader in biological materials management supporting the scientific community and government with research and development, products, and services in support of global health issues. With a history of innovation spanning 90 years, ATCC offers the world’s largest and most diverse collection of human and animal cell lines, microorganisms, biological products, and standards. ATCC is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Va. For more information about ATCC, visit us at www.atcc.org.

About BioAgilytix
BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle area and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, spirit-of-GLP, GLP, GCP, and GCLP, as well as product release testing under GMP.

BioAgilytix’s team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high quality science, data integrity, and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development, and is a trusted partner to 23 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160112/321324LOGO

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atcc-and-bioagilytix-announce-partnership-to-develop-custom-cell-based-assay-solutions-to-support-biopharmaceutical-rd-300346725.html

SOURCE American Type Culture Collection

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac