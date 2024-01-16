Amanda Bloom Joins Spineology as Executive Vice President of Marketing

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Spineology Inc. (“Spineology” or the “Company”), the leader in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, announced today the addition of Amanda Bloom as Executive Vice President, Marketing. In this role, Bloom will lead the Product Marketing, Education, and Clinical organizations. Bloom comes to Spineology with extensive experience, having served in the Medical Device and Technology fields related to spinal implants, procedures, robotics, software, navigation, and imaging.

“I am thrilled to have Amanda join the executive leadership team at Spineology after having had the privilege to work with her at NuVasive,” said Brian Snider, Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that her experience building and leading teams, and launching unique procedural solutions in medical devices, especially related to MIS spine surgery, will enable her to add great value as we look to deliver growth and surgical advancement during this next phase.”

Bloom joins Spineology with nearly twenty years of progressive leadership experience in the MedTech industry, building go-to-market product and commercial strategies, marketing awareness, clinical programs, and advocacy development for numerous first-to-market technologies. She started her career at DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) and then joined NuVasive, Inc., a leader in innovative products and procedures for minimally disruptive spine surgery, where she spent 9 years holding senior level marketing positions including management of the flagship procedure XLIF®. After leaving NuVasive, she joined Zimmer Biomet’s newly developed Robotic division leading the expansion of the ROSA® Robotic technology. Most recently, Bloom served as Vice President of Marketing for two innovative start-up organizations; Avail Medsystems, and Radiaction Medical, both providing novel solutions to unique, unmet clinical needs across multiple surgical disciplines.

“I could not be more excited to join Brian and the Spineology team,” said Bloom. “The opportunity to leverage the clinical validation of our proprietary technology, further develop these unique Ultra-MIS procedures, and help to increase the ability for Spineology to provide this unique technology to patients drives my enthusiasm even further.”

Following the recent appointment of Brian Snider as CEO, and with the appointment of Bloom to Executive Vice President, Marketing, the Company is now uniquely positioned to leverage this additional spine market expertise to fuel the organization’s development and growth.

About Spineology:

Spineology Inc. leads the way in ultra-minimally invasive spine surgery, revolutionizing how surgeons treat patients with spinal pathologies. Our proprietary technology, OptiMesh™ sets us apart from traditional fusion procedures enabling surgeons to optimize outcomes, while minimizing tissue disruption and enhancing patient recovery. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care and enabling disruptive technologies, Spineology continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in spine surgery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116338604/en/