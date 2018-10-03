Almac Group Launches Global Analytical Services Capability

Craigavon, N.I., 01 Oct 2018 – Almac Group, the global contract development and manufacturing organisation, is delighted to announce its global analytical services capabilities spanning UK, Europe and North America.

Following the successful acquisition of BioClin Research Laboratories in 2017, Almac’s Sciences Business Unit has united its world-class capabilities to form an analytical group which can meet the varying demands required within its clients’ development programs. From 1st October, BioClin will rename under the Almac Sciences brand, further strengthening its offering and presenting a unified platform within the pharmaceutical industry.

Employing 150 highly skilled analysts working in GMP / GLP environments from its 3 locations in Craigavon, UK; Athlone, Ireland; and Souderton, Pennsylvania, North America, Almac is positioned as the partner of choice with significant experience in the analysis of both small and large molecules, and a range of product types including peptides, biologics, conjugates, potents and controlled substances.

In order to satisfy client demand, resource at Almac’s PA based facility has also increased by 30%. The 2,500 sq ft laboratory provides GMP analytical support to the pharmaceutical industry including analytical method development and validation, GMP stability studies and clinical and commercial product release.

Dr Stephen Barr, President & Managing Director of Almac Sciences, commented: “We are excited to present to the industry a unified analytical offering to our clients under the Almac name. The investments we continue to make highlights the commitment we have to our global client base to meet their growing clinical and commercial requirements.”

Almac will be exhibiting at CPhI, stand 3A31.

About Almac Group

‘Partnering to Advance Human Health’

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation that provides an extensive range of integrated services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally. The services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

The international company is a privately-owned organisation that has organically grown over 50 years and now employs over 5,000 highly skilled personnel.

Almac is headquartered in Craigavon, Northern Ireland with 17 operations across Europe, the US (Pennsylvania, North Carolina and California) and Asia (Singapore and Tokyo).

