Cellectar Biosciences and U.S.-based Nusano Enter Into Multi-Isotope Supply Agreement

Partnership Provides Long-Term Supply of Iodine-125 and Actinium-225

Supports Advancement of Radiotherapeutic Pipeline and Plans to Initiate Phase 1b Clinical Trial of CLR-125 for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, and Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the signing of a multi-year supply agreement in which Nusano will provide Cellectar with iodine-125 (I-125) and actinium-225 (Ac-225) for its clinical studies and future commercial needs.

“Securing a reliable supply of both iodine-125 and actinium-225 is a critical milestone in advancing our targeted radiotherapy programs,” said James Caruso, chief executive officer of Cellectar. “This agreement ensures uninterrupted access to these essential isotopes, providing the necessary clinical development supply for our innovative clinical stage programs, including CLR 125 for triple negative breast cancer and CLR 225 for pancreatic cancer. We look forward to partnering with Nusano to support our mutual vision to deliver new radiotherapeutics to patients in critical need of novel treatment options. I-125 and Ac-225 will be produced at Nusano’s next-generation radioisotope production facility in Utah. This production platform enables the creation of rare and hard-to-produce medical radioisotopes in quantities needed for commercial-stage therapeutics and diagnostics.”

“The power and flexibility of the Nusano production platform is designed to solve the critical supply chain challenges and enable innovation across multiple industries,” said Chris Lowe, chief executive officer of Nusano. “We’re proud to support Cellectar with critical isotope supplies so they can advance their product pipeline and create new, personalized cancer treatments.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to: bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services, and enabling next-generation energy solutions. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company’s product pipeline includes: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), for which the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation; CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to identify suitable collaborators, partners, licensees or purchasers for our product candidates and, if we are able to do so, to enter into binding agreements with regard to any of the foregoing, or to raise additional capital to support our operations, or our ability to fund our operations if we are unsuccessful with any of the foregoing. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

