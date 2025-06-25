ONCare Alliance and Exigent Research Launch Groundbreaking Outpatient Bispecifics Program, Redefining Cancer Care Access, Support and Innovation

In a bold step toward transforming cancer care across the country, ONCare Alliance announces the success and continued expansion of its Exigent and ONCare Alliance T-Cell Mediated Therapy Program, a dynamic and revolutionary bispecific antibody program built around a protocol developed by internationally recognized oncologist Dr. Tara Graff.

Unlike traditional models that begin in hospital settings, this pioneering program brings advanced bispecific treatments directly to patients within their own communities, entirely outpatient from the start, bypassing the need for initial hospitalization*. Fourteen ONCare Alliance member sites nationwide have already implemented this streamlined model, with thirteen operating fully outpatient protocols that some describe as unparalleled by any other community or tertiary centers to date.

"This program isn't just about bringing treatment closer to home - it's about bringing hope, innovation, and dynamic support to the front lines of cancer care," said Dr. Graff. "We are democratizing access to the most advanced therapies, while creating a living, breathing protocol that evolves through real-time clinician support and collaboration."

Real-World Innovation in Real Time

What sets this program apart is its collaborative, iterative design. Providers participating in the protocol are not passive implementers; they are active contributors, receiving real-time support and delivering real-time feedback that directly shapes and refines the treatment pathway. Through live clinical dialogue with Dr. Graff and ONCare Alliance's leadership team, clinicians receive support, ask questions, and adapt the protocol to improve patient outcomes.

"This is one of the core goals and achievements of ONCare Alliance. Through like-minded physician leaders' collaboration, and while utilizing technology and common data sharing, we are actively building an engine that is human- and technology- powered to help provide the highest quality, lowest cost, best patient care access," states Sibel Blau, MD, President/CEO and Co-Chair at ONCare Alliance.

This continuous feedback loop enables the rapid translation of experience into innovation, with improvements made on the frontlines by the practitioners delivering care in their communities. The result: a dynamiclearning healthcare system that pulls innovation through the process, rather than static protocols that can't adapt to real-time situations.

Academic-Level Research, Community-Level Access

In just 12 months, the program has generated 59 bispecific clinical trial opportunities, with another 34 currently in active development. As a result, major pharmaceutical partners are now turning to ONCare Alliance to help design their next-generation studies, recognizing the unmatched access, quality, and agility of this community-driven model.

Now, the standardized protocol utilized throughout the Exigent Network is being applied across disease states - including hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases - positioning it at the forefront of next-generation therapeutic strategies.

A Value-Based Future for Cancer Care

At its core, this is value-based care in action: safer treatment, improved access, faster learning, and better outcomes - delivered where patients live, supported by a national alliance of experts, and constantly refined to elevate quality.

"What we're doing is more than protocol development, it's an evolution in how cancer care is delivered, studied, and supported," said Dr. Graff. "And it's happening in an evolutionary way in community practices, rather than traditionally only in academia."

(* Unless mandatory, based on FDA guidelines)

ONCare Alliance is a physician-led national network committed to sustaining and enhancing the independent practice of oncology. Through clinical innovation, collaborative research, and community-based excellence, ONCare delivers access to next-generation therapies while empowering local providers and patients.

