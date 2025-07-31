Regenerex Pharma, Inc. Enters Into Licensing Agreement with Holista Colltech Ltd.

New Wound Healing Breakthrough With Ovine Nano-Collagen QBx™ Integration

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenerex Pharma, Inc. (OTC: RGPX), a leading innovator in advanced wound closure systems for chronic wounds, today announced the development of new product formulations designed to accelerate deep tissue regeneration through enhanced scaffolding facilitation and cell proliferation. Building on its patented QBx™ technology, Regenerex will now incorporate ovine nano-collagen into its wound healing protocols. This highly refined biomaterial, due to its ultra-small molecular size, provides an ideal scaffolding matrix to support and accelerate cellular growth, making it especially beneficial in cases requiring deeper tissue regeneration.

As part of this strategic advancement, Regenerex has entered into a licensing agreement with Holista Colltech Ltd. (“Holista”), a globally recognized producer of high-purity ovine collagen. Holista’s collagen is derived from ethically sourced, disease-free Australian sheep, produced under Australia’s rigorous animal health standards.

“Ovine collagen represents a significant step forward in wound care innovation,” said Greg Pilant, CEO of Regenerex Pharma, Inc. “Unlike traditional mammalian sources such as bovine or porcine collagen, ovine nano-collagen is not only safer—avoiding concerns like mad cow disease—but also more culturally and religiously acceptable in many global markets.”

This collaboration allows Regenerex to bring cutting-edge, biologically advanced wound care solutions to both U.S. and international markets. The integration of ovine nano-collagen with Regenerex’s QBx™ technology reflects the company’s commitment to providing safe, effective, and inclusive wound healing options.

About Regenerex Pharma, Inc.

The Mission at Regenerex Pharma, Inc. is to provide the next historical solution in human health crises by solving chronic wound closure and reducing amputations resulting from the stalled healing process in chronic wounds. Regenerex’s products treat diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, burns, and pressure ulcers, and heal 95% of chronic wounds in 90 days or less using advanced proprietary woundcare products, proven protocols, and proprietary EMR systems. More information about the Company may be found at regenerexpharmainc.com.

About Holista Colltech Ltd.

Holista Colltech Ltd. is a global leader in the production of high-purity ovine collagen, leveraging Australia’s strict biosecurity standards and ethical sourcing practices. The company is committed to sustainable health innovations and the development of premium-grade natural ingredients for medical and consumer applications. More information about the Company may be found at holistaco.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may include statements regarding our future financial performance or results of operations, including expected revenue growth. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that would cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regenerex Pharma, Inc.

Company Ph: 877-761-RGPX (7479)

Investor Relations Ph: (305) 927-5191

Email: investors@regenerexpharmainc.com

regenerexpharmainc.com