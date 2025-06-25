Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) today announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to develop a first-in-class GDNF-based therapy licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The therapy targets obesity and fatty liver disease.

*Hoth Therapeutics and Silo Pharma Launch Joint Venture to Commercialize VA-Invented Obesity Drug Targeting $100B+ Global Market

Exclusive License from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to Advance GDNF-Based Therapy for Obesity and Fatty Liver Disease

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) and Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture to develop and commercialize a first-in-class treatment for obesity and metabolic disease based on technology exclusively licensed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The novel therapeutic platform centers on Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF), a VA-invented biologic with demonstrated anti-obesity effects and metabolic regulation in preclinical models. The platform is protected under U.S. Patent No. 10,052,362 and targets multiple high-burden conditions including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), type 2 diabetes, and central obesity.

"This VA-originated obesity technology has the potential to disrupt a $100B+ market and deliver life-changing impact for millions, including veterans disproportionately affected by metabolic disorders," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "We are proud to partner with Silo Pharma to bring this powerful innovation to the public."

"With obesity at epidemic levels and no curative therapies available, we believe GDNF is a game-changer," added Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. "This collaboration with Hoth and the VA aligns with our mission to accelerate groundbreaking science into human trials."

Deal Highlights:

Exclusive U.S. License from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs covering all fields of use

50/50 Joint Venture structure with equal equity and governance participation

Lead Indication: Obesity and NAFLD —

Unmet Need

**Obesity affects over 40% of U.S. adults and is a leading risk factor for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and liver failure. Veterans are especially impacted due to chronic inflammation, PTSD-linked metabolic disruption, and access challenges to effective care. There are no approved curative biologics targeting the neuroinflammatory root of obesity — a gap this VA-originated technology is uniquely positioned to fill.

Strategic Alignment

This partnership leverages:

The clinical infrastructure and public mission of the VA

Hoth's regulatory and development expertise

Silo's translational capabilities and capital efficiency

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.



Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

