Sumitomo Pharma America and Former Professional Quarterback Rodney Peete Say it’s Time to Go™ and Put Yourself First with Overactive Bladder Treatment Option GEMTESA®

Rodney Peete joins the Time to Go™ campaign as the newest GEMTESA Go-Getter, alongside wife Holly Robinson Peete, encouraging men and women to speak up about their overactive bladder symptoms and explore treatment options, like GEMTESA® (vibegron)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc. (SMPA) today announced the expansion of its Time To Go™ campaign, introducing former professional quarterback and overactive bladder (OAB) patient Rodney Peete as its newest partner, in support of GEMTESA® (vibegron).

Starting this month, Men's Health Month, Rodney will join his wife of 30 years and fellow OAB patient, Holly Robinson Peete, as a GEMTESA Go-Getter, or brand ambassador. Through their partnership, they'll share their personal experiences with symptom management, emphasizing the importance of openly discussing chronic conditions like OAB and their symptoms with loved ones and medical professionals.

"As I got older, I started noticing I was making more frequent trips to the bathroom — I couldn't even make it through an inning of a baseball game," said Rodney Peete. "I convinced myself it was all part of aging. Through some prodding, and a whole lot of support, my wife Holly pointed out my symptoms and urged me to see a doctor. Her experience before discovering GEMTESA, a treatment option that has helped to manage her OAB symptoms, opened the door to have an honest conversation without embarrassment. That kind of support made all the difference — it turned something I was quietly dealing with into something we could manage together, with compassion, towards each other."

GEMTESA is a prescription medicine for the treatment of OAB in adults, and in adult males taking medicine for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency. OAB causes sudden urges to urinate that are difficult to control and can result in leakage, as well as frequent urination — usually eight or more times a day.1 Overactive bladder can disrupt everyday life with approximately 16% of men and 17% of women in the U.S. experiencing symptoms,3 which can be bothersome and disruptive.

The introduction of Rodney Peete, who has both OAB and BPH, comes on the heels of SMPA's 2024 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of GEMTESA for men with OAB who are also receiving pharmacological therapy for BPH, making GEMTESA the first and only beta-3 agonist approved to treat men living with OAB and being treated for BPH.4 And with 46% of men citing embarrassment as the primary barrier to being completely honest with their doctors,2 The Peetes' partnership is that much more relevant.

"It's important we create a space where people feel supported and are empowered to speak openly about their symptoms and experiences with OAB," said Alana Darden Powell, Vice President of Marketing for SMPA. "Rodney represents men everywhere who are impacted by OAB but might too embarrassed or scared to talk about it. It's our hope that by welcoming him as a Go-Getter alongside Holly, we can demonstrate the importance of communication and encourage everyone to seek help when help is needed."

Holly's story, as well as additional patient stories, are currently featured on the Time to Go website. Rodney's personal story and roadmap to how he's navigating his symptoms, including treatment with GEMTESA, will be available on the Time to Go website later this year.

"Since starting GEMTESA my symptoms have lessened, and I've been able to get back to doing things I love with fewer interruptions and less worry about the next bathroom break," said Holly Robinson Peete, actor and activist. "My experience with OAB is what led me to recognize something was off with Rodney. I noticed changes in his habits, frequent bathrooms trips and delays before outings. I was happy to help Rodney get to the bottom of his symptoms. If there's one thing we've learned after 30 years of marriage, it's that open communication and support of your partner is paramount. I'm excited to be on this journey with him and have him join me in raising awareness for this chronic condition."

People experiencing OAB symptoms are encouraged to talk to their doctor to get a diagnosis and determine the best treatment option(s) to help them manage the condition. To learn more about OAB and GEMTESA, or hear from other GEMTESA Go-Getters, visit TimeToGo.com.

About Overactive Bladder



Overactive bladder (OAB) is a clinical condition that occurs when the bladder muscle contracts involuntarily. Symptoms may include urinary urgency (the sudden urge to urinate that is difficult to control), urgency incontinence (unintentional loss of urine immediately after an urgent need to urinate), and frequent urination (usually eight or more times in 24 hours).1 About 33 million U.S. adults experience the bothersome symptoms of OAB.5

About GEMTESA



GEMTESA®(vibegron) is a prescription medicine for adults used to treat the following symptoms due to a condition called overactive bladder in adults, and in adult males taking medicine for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH):

urge urinary incontinence: a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents

urgency: the need to urinate right away

frequency: urinating often

It is not known if GEMTESA is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Do not take GEMTESA if you are allergic to vibegron or any of the ingredients in GEMTESA.

Before you take GEMTESA, tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have liver problems; have kidney problems; have trouble emptying your bladder or you have a weak urine stream; take medicines that contain digoxin; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if GEMTESA will harm your unborn baby; talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant); are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed (it is not known if GEMTESA passes into your breast milk; talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby if you take GEMTESA).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your doctor and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of GEMTESA?



GEMTESA may cause serious side effects including:

inability to empty your bladder (urinary retention). GEMTESA may increase your chances of not being able to empty your bladder, especially if you have bladder outlet obstruction or take other medicines for treatment of overactive bladder. Tell your doctor right away if you are unable to empty your bladder.

GEMTESA may increase your chances of not being able to empty your bladder, especially if you have bladder outlet obstruction or take other medicines for treatment of overactive bladder. Tell your doctor right away if you are unable to empty your bladder. angioedema. GEMTESA may cause an allergic reaction with swelling of the lips, face, tongue, or throat, with or without difficulty breathing. Stop using GEMTESA and tell your doctor right away.

The most common side effects of GEMTESA include headache, urinary tract infection, nasal congestion, sore throat or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea and upper respiratory tract infection. These are not all the possible side effects of GEMTESA. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see accompanying full Product Information.

