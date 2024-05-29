Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Eric L. Trachtenberg as Chief Legal Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Eric L. Trachtenberg, J.D., M.B.A., has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to the Alkeus leadership team,” said Leonide Saad, Ph.D., President and CEO of Alkeus Pharmaceuticals. “His exceptional experience in legal, compliance and strategic leadership helping biopharmaceutical companies navigate expansion along the path to commercialization will be critical to our growth as we work to bring our breakthrough-designated therapy to patients.”

Prior to joining Alkeus, Trachtenberg was Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of Kala Bio, Inc., an ophthalmology company focused on the research and development of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases. His experience also includes senior leadership roles at Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enobia Pharma Corp., Sepracor Inc., and Kos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Trachtenberg began his career at Blank Rome LLP where he specialized in mergers and acquisitions and securities law. He holds a Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration from Temple University and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Tulane University.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Alkeus at this critical time as it prepares to submit its new drug application to the FDA for the treatment of Stargardt disease,” Trachtenberg said. “It is an honor to be part of this outstanding team that is deeply committed to serving patients living with this serious condition.”

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. Founded in 2010, Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001), is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

About Gildeuretinol Acetate (ALK-001)

Gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001) is a novel molecule created as a specialized form of deuterated vitamin A designed to reduce the dimerization of vitamin A without disrupting vision. In preclinical studies, gildeuretinol decreased vitamin A dimerization to the normal rate seen in unaffected individuals and prevented retinal degeneration and loss of visual function in animals with Stargardt disease. Gildeuretinol has received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition to the TEASE trials, a Phase 3 (SAGA) study of gildeuretinol in 200 patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is expected to read out topline data in 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Media@alkeuspharma.com

Website: www.alkeuspharma.com



