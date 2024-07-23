Alcanza Clinical Research Joins SCRS Global Impact Partner Program

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network, is excited to announce its affiliation with The Society of Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) as a Global Impact Partner. The GIP program is a community of industry sponsors, CROs, service providers and research sites elevating the site voice within clinical research.

Since its inception in 2021, Alcanza has been an active supporter of SCRS initiatives. As a past president, and current board member of SCRS, Alcanza’s Chief Commercial Officer, Casey Orvin, remains highly engaged and committed to expanding awareness and industry involvement with SCRS. As a Global Impact Partner, Alcanza will help drive SCRS’ mission of ensuring site sustainability through advocacy, thought leadership, event participation and education.

“Strengthening our commitment to SCRS is a core part of our growth strategy,” said Carlos Orantes, Alcanza CEO. “SCRS understands the power of collaboration, especially when it involves advancing life-changing and life-saving new medicines. The GIP program is an excellent example of effective collaboration across large site networks, emerging sites, sponsors, CROs and solution providers – the stakeholders who make positive change and progress possible.”

Sean Soth, Senior Vice President of Business Partnerships and Strategy with SCRS added, “Alcanza is a forward-looking organization that epitomizes the expanding role of the research site. By extending traditional research boundaries through their emphasis on diverse participation and community partners, Alcanza is setting a new standard for inclusive research that will benefit all site members and the broader clinical research community. SCRS looks forward to collaborating with Alcanza to advance our collective mission to enhance site sustainability.”

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, especially in underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 24 dedicated sites with several embedded sites strategically located across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the United States, including Puerto Rico. Alcanza supports studies that span all trial phases and major therapeutic areas. https://www.alcanzaclinical.com/

