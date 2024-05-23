Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Akebia Therapeutics today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will take place in New York, NY on June 4-6, 2024.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com for 30 days following the conference.
