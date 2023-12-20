SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 20, 2023 | 
1 min read

Akebia Therapeutics today announced that John Butler , Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11th , 2024.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11th, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. PST.

The 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place January 8 – 11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com for 30 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302019671.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:AKBA
Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac