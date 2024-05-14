CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual HCW Bioconnect Investor Conference on Monday, May 20th, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The 2nd Annual HCW Bioconnect Investor Conference will take place in New York, NY on May 20, 2024.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com for 30 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akebia-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-2nd-annual-hcw-bioconnect-investor-conference-302144820.html

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:AKBA