Agenus To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing antibodies including checkpoint inhibitors and other checkpoint modulators, and cancer vaccines, invites investors and the general public to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. The meeting will be held at the Company’s headquarters located at 3 Forbes Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Registration for attendees starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast Information

A live webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast. The archived replay will be available on the Agenus website for at least 30 days following the meeting.

About Agenus

