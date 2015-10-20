Agenus To Report Third Quarter 2015 Financial Results On October 27, 2015; Conference Call To Follow

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, will release its third quarter 2015 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27, 2015. Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To access the live call, dial 1-888-799-5016 (U.S.) or 1-704-908-0465 (international) and refer to conference ID number 63478685. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast/. A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 60 days. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) 1-404-537-3406 (international), conference ID number 63478685.

About Agenus

Agenus is an immunology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel checkpoint modulators, vaccines and adjuvants to treat cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary platforms Retrocyte Display™ and SECANT®, the Company is discovering and developing novel antibodies to target GITR, OX40, CTLA-4, LAG-3, TIM-3, PD-1, CEACAM1 and other undisclosed checkpoints in partnered and internal programs. Agenus’ heat shock protein vaccine, Prophage, has successfully completed Phase 2 studies in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme. The Company’s QS-21 Stimulon® adjuvant is partnered with GlaxoSmithKline and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Agenus_Bio; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in these locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Agenus’ anticipated timing for releasing its third quarter 2015 financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of Agenus’ Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2015. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.