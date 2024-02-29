Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Report

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call:

To access dial-in numbers, please register here.

Conference ID: 73242

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/678927380.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

