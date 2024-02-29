SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Report

February 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

Agenus Inc. today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call:

To access dial-in numbers, please register here.
Conference ID: 73242

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/678927380.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Contacts

Investors
917-362-1370
investor@agenusbio.com

Media
781-674-4784
communications@agenusbio.com

Source: Agenus Inc.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie