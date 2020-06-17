Agenus to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell , PhD, President and Chief Operating Officer of Agenus, will present an update on Agenus’ progress and host one-on-one meetings with investo
LEXINGTON, Mass., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and Chief Operating Officer of Agenus, will present an update on Agenus’ progress and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on June 18, 2020.
Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020
Time: 4:20 pm – 4:450 p.m. ET / Virtual Track 1
Webcast: The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the following link: https://kvgo.com/raymondjames/Agenus-june-2020
