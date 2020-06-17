SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

June 17, 2020 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and Chief Operating Officer of Agenus, will present an update on Agenus’ progress and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on June 18, 2020.

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time: 4:20 pm – 4:450 p.m. ET / Virtual Track 1

Webcast: The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the following link: https://kvgo.com/raymondjames/Agenus-june-2020

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Contact:
Agenus Inc.
Jennifer Buell, PhD
781-674-4420
Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-virtual-human-health-innovation-conference-301078831.html

SOURCE Agenus Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-SMALL:AGEN
Events
