Agenus to Present at The Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference in New York City

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines and adoptive cell therapies1, announced today that Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., Chief Communications and External Affairs Officer at Agenus and Robert Stein, MD, PhD, Senior R&D Advisor at Agenus, will make a presentations and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2018 Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference, at NY Marriott East Side in New York City.
Details of the presentation are provided below:
About Agenus Inc.
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.
Contact:
1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus
