Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein vaccines and adjuvants, today announced that Robert Stein, MD, PhD, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Jefferies 2014 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 5th at 1:00 pm ET.

