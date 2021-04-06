Agenus to Participate in Webcast Hosted by William Blair on AGEN1181 and Balstilimab AACR Presentations

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO, Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Dhan Chand, Scientific Director, Head of Drug Discovery, at Agenus, will participate in a webcast hosted by Dr. Matt Phipps of William Blair on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Dr. Steven O’Day will review abstracts presented at AACR 2021 featuring AGEN1181 and balstilimab, including objective responses observed in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, clinical benefits seen in underserved patient populations, and how they may inform the path forward for continued development.

Dr. Jennifer Buell and Dr. Dhan Chand will also be available to discuss the Fc-engineering driving AGEN1181’s enhanced activity, and how the AACR presentations support AGEN1181’s place in the Agenus pipeline, alone and in combination with other immune-focused anti-cancer mechanisms.

Registration for the webinar can be done in advance at https://williamblair.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4tTw7GEFQPC2qC4B3TzrfQ.

A replay will be available after the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding clinical development plans and timelines, the therapeutic potential of AGEN1181 alone and in combination with other agents, as well as the anticipated presentation of updated clinical and preclinical data. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact

Agenus Investor Relations

Jan Medina, CFA

Agenus

781-674-4490

Jan.Medina@agenusbio.com

Agenus Media Relations

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com



