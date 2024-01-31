SUBSCRIBE
Agenus to Participate in Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

January 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

Agenus to Participate in Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor one-on-ones at the upcoming Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on February 13th - 14th. The fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 14th.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Contacts

Investors
917-362-1370
investor@agenusbio.com

Media
781-674-4784
communications@agenusbio.com

Source: Agenus Inc.

