Agenus to Participate in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (NASDAQ: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, and Robin Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor one-on-ones at the upcoming Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10th – 13th in Miami Beach, Florida. The fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 12th.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523361904/en/