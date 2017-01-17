Agenus Release: Company Announces Collaboration With The NCI To Evaluate The Combination Of Pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck & Co.) With Prophage (Agenus Inc.) Autologous Vaccine

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The double-blind, randomized controlled Phase 2 trial will evaluate the effect of Agenus’ personalized autologous vaccine candidate, Prophage (HSPPC-96), in conjunction with Merck’s pembrolizumab on the overall survival rate of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (ndGBM). The trial will be conducted by the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative (BTTC), a consortium of top academic centers led by Dr. Mark Gilbert, Chief of the Neuro-Oncology Branch at the NCI Center for Cancer Research.

The trial aims to assess the efficacy of PD-1 targeted checkpoint blockade in combination with a heat-shock protein based vaccine candidate in an indication in which this vaccine has shown improved progression-free survival, as presented at ASCO 2015. It is a two-arm trial with one arm receiving pembrolizumab as a monotherapy and a second arm receiving both Prophage and pembrolizumab in combination. Forty-five patients will be randomly assigned to each arm.

Under this collaboration, Agenus will supply Prophage, Merck will provide pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) and NCI and BTTC member sites will recruit patients and conduct the trial.

About Prophage

Prophage is an individualized autologous vaccine candidate derived from proteins extracted from the patient’s tumor. The vaccine candidate consists of heat shock protein peptide complexes that include the chaperone gp-96 (HSPPC-96) naturally bound to tumor protein fragments. Administration of HSPPC-96 bearing the precise antigenic fingerprint of the patient’s particular cancer represents an effective immune education strategy that enhances recognition of a tumor as ‘non-self’ leading to a potent anti-tumor immune response.

In a Phase 2 study of Prophage monotherapy, patients with ndGBM exhibited an improved progression-free and overall survival as compared to historical control with standard of care.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support pre-commercial clinical programs. Agenus is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

About Merck

For 125 years, Merck has been a global health care leader working to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. Through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, Merck works with customers and operates in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. Merck also demonstrates its commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with Merck on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About BTTC

BTTC was created as a network of medical centers with the expertise and strong desire to participate in state-of-the-art clinical trials investigating new treatments for malignant brain tumors. Several additional brain cancer-focused medical centers have since joined the BTTC. These institutions will allow patients across a broad geographic range to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials and more rapidly determine the benefits of various therapies.

Forward Looking Statements

