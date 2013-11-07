SUBSCRIBE
Agenus’ HerpV Therapeutic Vaccine for Genital Herpes Meets Primary Endpoint in Randomized Phase 2 Trial

November 7, 2013 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced statistically significant top-line results from its Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, multi-center study for HerpV, a recombinant “off-the-shelf” therapeutic vaccine candidate for the treatment of patients with herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV-2). HerpV contains a defined mixture of peptides representing HSV-2 antigens plus Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon®* adjuvant.

Clinical research Phase II
