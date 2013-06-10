SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) to Webcast Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

June 10, 2013 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) invites investors and the general public to its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, 2013. The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters located at 3 Forbes Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Registration for attendees starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Events
