LEXINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) today announced that new data from a Phase 2 trial testing the Prophage G-200 vaccine (HSPPC-96; vitespen) in recurrent glioma will be presented in a poster presentation at the 2011 ASCO Annual Meeting, which will be held in Chicago on June 3rd -7th. Full abstracts can now be viewed on the ASCO website www.chicago2011.asco.org.