SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Announces Stock Symbol to Revert Back to AGEN

October 11, 2011 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEND), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that in response to the Company’s request, NASDAQ will remove the fifth character “D” from the Company’s stock symbol and the Company’s stock symbol will revert back to AGEN on Wednesday, October 12, 2011, at the open of the market. The fifth character “D” was appended to the Company’s stock symbol to designate that the Company’s common stock was trading on a post-reverse split basis.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Slows, but 10-Year Outlook Remains Strong: Report
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Collage of Sarepta Therapeutics, DNA, and an IV bag
FDA
Sarepta Seeks Label Expansion, Bigger Market for DMD Gene Therapy
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
BMS, Repertoire Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Find Vaccines for Autoimmune Diseases
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen