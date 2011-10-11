Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Announces Stock Symbol to Revert Back to AGEN

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEND), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that in response to the Company’s request, NASDAQ will remove the fifth character “D” from the Company’s stock symbol and the Company’s stock symbol will revert back to AGEN on Wednesday, October 12, 2011, at the open of the market. The fifth character “D” was appended to the Company’s stock symbol to designate that the Company’s common stock was trading on a post-reverse split basis.