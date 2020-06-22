Agenus Cell Therapy and Checkpoint Antibody Combinations Show Curative Preclinical Efficacy at AACR 2020

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that it will make a scientific presentation today on optimal anti-cancer combinations with Fc enhanced anti-CTLA-4
LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc.. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that it will make a scientific presentation today on optimal anti-cancer combinations with Fc enhanced anti-CTLA-4, AGEN1181, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.
“AGEN1181 is an Fc-engineered anti-CTLA-4 that has shown exciting clinical activity in an early phase 1 clinical trial, which was recently presented at ASCO,” said Dr. Antoine Tanne, Lead Scientist, Agenus Immune Biology Team. “Today, at AACR, we report that combinations with AGEN1181 demonstrate curative responses in preclinical models resistant to anti-PD-1. These data illustrate the potential of combining allogeneic cell therapies with checkpoint antibodies, such as AGEN1181, to deliver curative benefit in difficult to treat settings.”
Title: “Expanding the therapeutic potential of anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapy with innovative Fc engineering and rationale combinations for the treatment of solid tumors”
Presentations will be available for on-demand viewing online at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9045/sessions/@sessiontype=Virtual%20Symposium/1
