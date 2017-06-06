Agenus’ Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody Shows Strong Safety And Tolerability

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, today announced the results from an ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for its anti-CTLA-4 antibody, AGEN1884, in patients with advanced solid malignancies. The results were presented during a poster session at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) held in Chicago, IL.

“We continue to advance our anti-CTLA-4 antibody trial, the antibody is well tolerated and shows early signs of efficacy, with a partial response observed in an individual patient,” commented Jean-Marie Cuillerot, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “A robust safety and tolerability profile and suggestion of clinical activity are consistent with our plans to combine this molecule with our anti-PD-1 antibody in the coming months.”

Interim analysis of data collected as of May 16th, 2017 for 16 subjects, who have exhausted all standard of care options, demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile for AGEN1884 at the 0.1, 0.3, 1 and 3 mg/kg dose levels. A partial response was observed for a patient with angiosarcoma at week 33, with a 92% reduction in tumor volume upon treatment with 0.1 mg/kg of AGEN1884. While symptoms associated with immune-related adverse events were present, there were no dose-limiting toxicities reported to date.

AGEN1884 was developed under a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement between Ludwig Cancer Research, 4-Antibody AG and Recepta Biopharma S.A. AGEN1884 is partnered with Recepta Biopharma S.A. for certain South American rights.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s product candidates and clinical trial plans and activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Agenus Inc.

Michelle Linn, 781-674-4541

michelle.linn@agenusbio.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-anti-ctla-4-antibody-shows-strong-safety-and-tolerability-300468467.html

SOURCE Agenus Inc.