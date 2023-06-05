SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting - June 5, 2023

June 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

Agenus today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 12, 2023 and will be conducted in a virtual format only.

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), a leading immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 12, 2023 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 10:15 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2023 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting, but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:
Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2023.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies that engage the body’s immune system in fighting cancer and infections. The Company’s mission is to broaden the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, leveraging a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio.

Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contacts

Agenus Inc.
Zack Armen
Head of Investor Relations
917-362-1370
zack.armen@agenusbio.com

Source: Agenus

Events
