Agenus Announces Phase 2 Checkpoint inhibitor Combination Trial With Prophage Cancer Vaccine For Melanoma

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), a biotechnology company developing novel immune system activating treatments for cancers and infectious diseases, today announced initiation of a randomized Phase 2 trial with Prophage for melanoma, and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Yervoy® (ipilimumab) for the treatment of Stage III and IV metastatic melanoma. The combination has the potential to trigger a more effective immune response against the tumor than Yervoy alone.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.