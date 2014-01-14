SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Agenus Announces Phase 2 Checkpoint inhibitor Combination Trial With Prophage Cancer Vaccine For Melanoma

January 14, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), a biotechnology company developing novel immune system activating treatments for cancers and infectious diseases, today announced initiation of a randomized Phase 2 trial with Prophage for melanoma, and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Yervoy® (ipilimumab) for the treatment of Stage III and IV metastatic melanoma. The combination has the potential to trigger a more effective immune response against the tumor than Yervoy alone.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Clinical research Phase II
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Infant in the hospital wearing a ventila
RSV
Merck, Pfizer Tout Promising Respective Data in RSV With High Rates of Prevention
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Kezar Cuts Lupus Program After Patient Deaths, Focuses on Autoimmune Hepatitis
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Infectious disease
GSK, ViiV Tout 99% Effectiveness for Long-Acting HIV PrEP as Gilead Gains Ground
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bavarian Nordic's sign outside its facility in Germany
Vaccines
Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos Elicits ‘Robust’ Mpox Antibody Response in Adolescents: Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac