Agenus and AgenTus to Participate in a Panel Presentation on Cell Therapy at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Walter Flamenbaum , CEO of AgenTus Therapeutics, and Dr. Marc Van Dijk , Chief Technology Officer of Agenus and AgenTus Therapeutics, will participate in
|
LEXINGTON, Mass., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Agenus Inc.. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Walter Flamenbaum, CEO of AgenTus Therapeutics, and Dr. Marc Van Dijk, Chief Technology Officer of Agenus and AgenTus Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion on Cell Therapy at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on June 17, 2020.
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Time: 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM ET
Title: Cell Therapy: Promise of the Next Generation – Cell Therapy has become a fast-changing field after becoming a powerful clinical therapy for late line cancer patients with the approval of the first generation CD19+ CAR T cell treatments (Yescarta and Kymriah). Participants in the panel include AgenTus Therapeutics, a biotech company and subsidiary of Agenus Inc. developing new cancer treatments, including AGENT-797, an early unmodified allogeneic iNKTcell therapy, Magenta Therapeutics, a cell therapy company developing novel cell therapies including MGTA-456, a stem -cell production therapy, and SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a biotech company developing oncology drugs including APC HPV, an autologous based therapy for several types of cancer.
Agenus Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics
Obsidian Therapeutics
SQZ Biotechnologies
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.
About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.
About Agenus
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-and-agentus-to-participate-in-a-panel-presentation-on-cell-therapy-at-the-raymond-james-virtual-human-health-innovation-conference-301078846.html
SOURCE Agenus Inc.
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-SMALL:AGEN