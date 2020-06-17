Agenus and AgenTus to Participate in a Panel Presentation on Cell Therapy at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Agenus Inc.. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and cancer vaccines, announced today that Dr. Walter Flamenbaum, CEO of AgenTus Therapeutics, and Dr. Marc Van Dijk, Chief Technology Officer of Agenus and AgenTus Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion on Cell Therapy at the Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference on June 17, 2020. Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM ET Title: Cell Therapy: Promise of the Next Generation – Cell Therapy has become a fast-changing field after becoming a powerful clinical therapy for late line cancer patients with the approval of the first generation CD19+ CAR T cell treatments (Yescarta and Kymriah). Participants in the panel include AgenTus Therapeutics, a biotech company and subsidiary of Agenus Inc. developing new cancer treatments, including AGENT-797, an early unmodified allogeneic iNKTcell therapy, Magenta Therapeutics, a cell therapy company developing novel cell therapies including MGTA-456, a stem -cell production therapy, and SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a biotech company developing oncology drugs including APC HPV, an autologous based therapy for several types of cancer. Agenus Inc.

Walter Flamenbaum, M.D. – Chief Executive Officer, AgenTus Therapeutics

Marc van Dijk, Ph.D. – Chief Technology Officer, Agenus Allogene Therapeutics

Rafael Amado, M.D. – EVP of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer Obsidian Therapeutics

Paul Wooton – Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Daws – Chief Financial Officer SQZ Biotechnologies

Armen Sharei– Chief Executive Officer

Teri Loxam – Chief Financial Officer

Rebecca Cohen – Investor Relations Officer ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

Laurence Cooper – Chief Executive Officer About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.

AgenTus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough allogeneic iNKT cells in the unmodified and modified with engineered receptors, such as T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge the human immune system cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com. About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter. Contact:

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-and-agentus-to-participate-in-a-panel-presentation-on-cell-therapy-at-the-raymond-james-virtual-human-health-innovation-conference-301078846.html SOURCE Agenus Inc.