SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

ADial Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of First U.S. Patent

May 1, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 30, 2014 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADial Pharmaceuticals, LLC (ADial), announced today the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 8,697,361 which covers the use of a serotonin-3 (5-HT3) antagonist for the treatment of alcohol related diseases, including Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), in patients having the LL/TT genotype of the serotonin transporter gene. This patent will provide protection through at least April 28, 2030.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Again Rejects Supernus Drug-Device Combo for Parkinson’s Disease
April 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: 3d illustration of hepatitis B viruses i
Drug Development
Altimmune Axes Hepatitis B Program After Phase II Failure, Focuses on Obesity and MASH
March 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Astellas Pharma US headquarters in Illinois
Business
Astellas Backs Out of Potential $340M Licensing Deal with Cartesian
March 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen