ADial Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of First U.S. Patent

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 30, 2014 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADial Pharmaceuticals, LLC (ADial), announced today the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 8,697,361 which covers the use of a serotonin-3 (5-HT3) antagonist for the treatment of alcohol related diseases, including Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), in patients having the LL/TT genotype of the serotonin transporter gene. This patent will provide protection through at least April 28, 2030.

