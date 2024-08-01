Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“We had another strong quarter with MRD revenue growth of 36% and delivered significant reductions in operating spend and cash burn versus prior year,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “I am encouraged by our progress towards MRD profitability and our execution on key Immune Medicine programs with disciplined capital allocation.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.2 million. The MRD business, which contributed 82% of revenue, grew 36% versus the second quarter of 2023.

clonoSEQ test volume in the second quarter of 2024 grew 36% to 18,520 tests delivered versus the second quarter of 2023.

Recognized $3.0 million in MRD regulatory milestone revenue resulting from a biopharmaceutical partner who used data from our MRD assay to support its drug approval.

Updated full year guidance to reflect a raise in the MRD revenue range, a decrease in operating spend and a reduction in annual cash burn.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $43.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing a 12% decrease from the second quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $35.3 million for the quarter, representing a 36% increase from the second quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $7.9 million for the quarter, representing a 66% decrease from the second quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024, which include $7.2 million of long-lived assets impairment charges, were $90.5 million, compared to $96.7 million in the second quarter of the prior year, representing a decrease of 6%. Excluding the impact of the long-lived assets impairment charges, operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2023. MRD operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024, which include $2.8 million of the long-lived assets impairment charges, were $58.4 million, representing a 1% decrease from the second quarter in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the long-lived assets impairment charges, MRD operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 6% compared to the same period in 2023. Immune Medicine operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024, which include $4.4 million of the long-lived assets impairment charges, were $26.1 million, representing a 15% decrease from the second quarter in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the long-lived assets impairment charges, Immune Medicine operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 29% compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest and other income, net was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Net loss was $46.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $47.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $24.8 million for the second quarter of the prior year. MRD Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $11.3 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $23.1 million for the second quarter of the prior year. Immune Medicine Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $7.0 million for the quarter, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $291.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Updated Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $140 million and $145 million, updated from the previous range between $135 million and $140 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

We expect full year total company operating expenses, including cost of revenue and excluding one-time costs from asset impairments and other restructuring charges, to be between $340 million and $350 million, updated from the previous range between $350 million and $360 million.

Management will provide further details on the outlook during the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 90 days after the event.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation adjusted for interest and other income, net, interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment costs for long-lived assets, restructuring expense and share-based compensation expense. We define our segment Adjusted EBITDA in the same way to the extent the net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and adjustments are allocable to each segment. We have provided reconciliations of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate the financial performance of our business and segments and to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies. We present these figures because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments we make. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in our working capital needs;

interest expense, which is an ongoing element of our costs to operate;

income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;

the noncash component of employee compensation expense;

long-lived assets impairment costs; and

the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations, such as our restructuring activities and reductions in workforce.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 43,190 $ 48,926 $ 85,063 $ 86,573 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 19,317 17,910 37,368 36,591 Research and development 25,353 32,237 55,598 64,838 Sales and marketing 20,314 23,872 42,633 46,180 General and administrative 17,895 22,302 37,492 43,133 Amortization of intangible assets 424 423 847 842 Impairment of long-lived assets 7,205 — 7,205 — Total operating expenses 90,508 96,744 181,143 191,584 Loss from operations (47,318 ) (47,818 ) (96,080 ) (105,011 ) Interest and other income, net 3,766 3,612 7,988 6,636 Interest expense (2,696 ) (3,605 ) (5,689 ) (7,136 ) Net loss (46,248 ) (47,811 ) (93,781 ) (105,511 ) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 26 1 52 2 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (46,222 ) $ (47,810 ) $ (93,729 ) $ (105,509 ) Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.73 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted 147,414,095 144,397,693 146,600,811 143,956,867

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,824 $ 65,064 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $232,238 and $281,122, respectively) 232,056 281,337 Accounts receivable, net 35,610 37,969 Inventory 13,214 14,448 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,848 11,370 Total current assets 351,552 410,188 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 55,418 68,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,521 52,096 Restricted cash 2,976 2,932 Intangible assets, net 4,281 5,128 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 3,152 3,591 Total assets $ 584,872 $ 661,134 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,867 $ 7,719 Accrued liabilities 6,709 8,597 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,519 13,685 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,806 9,384 Current portion of deferred revenue 52,225 48,630 Total current liabilities 88,126 88,015 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 84,370 89,388 Deferred revenue, less current portion 38,844 44,793 Revenue interest liability, net 132,082 130,660 Other long-term liabilities 20 — Total liabilities 343,442 352,856 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 147,462,201 and 145,082,271 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,479,832 1,452,502 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (182 ) 215 Accumulated deficit (1,238,061 ) (1,144,332 ) Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity 241,603 308,399 Noncontrolling interest (173 ) (121 ) Total shareholders’ equity 241,430 308,278 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 584,872 $ 661,134

Adjusted EBITDA

The following is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (46,222 ) $ (47,810 ) $ (93,729 ) $ (105,509 ) Interest and other income, net (3,766 ) (3,612 ) (7,988 ) (6,636 ) Interest expense 2,696 3,605 5,689 7,136 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,003 5,653 10,217 11,076 Impairment of long-lived assets 7,205 — 7,205 — Restructuring expense 680 — 1,724 — Share-based compensation expense 12,958 17,345 27,256 32,016 Adjusted EBITDA $ (21,446 ) $ (24,819 ) $ (49,626 ) $ (61,917 )

Segment Information (Including Segment Adjusted EBITDA)

The following tables set forth our segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 MRD Immune

Medicine Unallocated

Corporate Total Revenue $ 35,284 $ 7,906 $ — $ 43,190 Operating expenses 58,361 26,133 6,014 90,508 Adjusted EBITDA (11,289 ) (7,033 ) (3,124 ) (21,446 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (23,077 ) $ (18,228 ) $ (4,943 ) $ (46,248 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 26 26 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (23,077 ) (18,228 ) (4,917 ) (46,222 ) Interest and other income, net — — (3,766 ) (3,766 ) Interest expense — — 2,696 2,696 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,604 1,967 432 5,003 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,819 4,386 — 7,205 Restructuring expense 561 119 — 680 Share-based compensation expense 5,804 4,723 2,431 12,958 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,289 ) $ (7,033 ) $ (3,124 ) $ (21,446 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 MRD Immune

Medicine Unallocated

Corporate Total Revenue $ 25,882 $ 23,044 $ — $ 48,926 Operating expenses 58,944 30,681 7,119 96,744 Adjusted EBITDA (23,079 ) 1,264 (3,004 ) (24,819 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (33,063 ) $ (7,636 ) $ (7,112 ) $ (47,811 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 1 1 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (33,063 ) (7,636 ) (7,111 ) (47,810 ) Interest and other income, net — — (3,612 ) (3,612 ) Interest expense — — 3,605 3,605 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,267 2,608 778 5,653 Share-based compensation expense 7,717 6,292 3,336 17,345 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,079 ) $ 1,264 $ (3,004 ) $ (24,819 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 MRD Immune

Medicine Unallocated

Corporate Total Revenue $ 67,910 $ 17,153 $ — $ 85,063 Operating expenses 118,247 49,974 12,922 181,143 Adjusted EBITDA (28,548 ) (13,960 ) (7,118 ) (49,626 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (50,337 ) $ (32,821 ) $ (10,623 ) $ (93,781 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 52 52 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (50,337 ) (32,821 ) (10,571 ) (93,729 ) Interest and other income, net — — (7,988 ) (7,988 ) Interest expense — — 5,689 5,689 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,305 4,049 863 10,217 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,819 4,386 — 7,205 Restructuring expense 1,028 696 — 1,724 Share-based compensation expense 12,637 9,730 4,889 27,256 Adjusted EBITDA $ (28,548 ) $ (13,960 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (49,626 )